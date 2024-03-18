LSU softball drops second straight, Ole Miss takes series

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team lost their second straight game Monday night.

Ole Miss jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held steady to hand the No. 2 Tigers a 9-2 loss. With the victory, Ole Miss takes the series, winning two of three games.

After starting the season 24-0, LSU has lost two in a row.



Raelin Chaffin started in the circle for the Tigers but only lasted 1.2 innings, giving up three runs.

LSU’s Taylor Pleasants hit a solo home run in the third inning.

The Tigers are back in action Friday at Missouri. The game starts at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.