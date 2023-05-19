79°
LSU Softball dominates in NCAA regional opener against PVU

Friday, May 19 2023
Source: WBRZ-TV

BATON ROUGE -  LSU Softball started NCAA regional action with a bang.  The Tigers hammered out 15 hits on their way to a 12-2 run-rule victory over Prairie View in the opener of the Baton Rouge regional at Tiger Park on Friday.

LSU pitcher Raelin Chaffin spun a gem as she threw the complete game win with eight strike-outs allowing the two runs on two hits.

The Tigers advance in the winner's bracket and will now face the Ragin Cajuns on Saturday at noon in a battle of unbeatens as the Cajuns took out Omaha 5-0 earlier in the day.

LSU was led at the plate by shortstop Taylor Pleasants who finished her day 3 for 3 with two runs scored and three runs driven in.

