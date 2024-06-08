LSU second baseman Steven Milam invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp

BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman second baseman Steven "Monster" Milam has been invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp.

Milam joins a group of 56 non-draft eligible college players for a two game intra-squad series on June 26 and 27 in Cary, NC.

Following the training camp, USA Baseball will name the final Collegiate National Team.

Milam's impressive rookie season with LSU helped earn him a spot in North Carolina for this opportunity.

He led the Tigers in hitting in their post season run with a .386 batting average and 11 RBI.

Milam was named to both the SEC All-Tournament team and NCAA Regional All-Tournament team.

The Training Camp games will be played at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., on June 26 and 27. First pitch of both games will be at 6:35 p.m. ET.