75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU second baseman Steven Milam invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp

6 hours 11 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, June 07 2024 Jun 7, 2024 June 07, 2024 8:22 PM June 07, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman second baseman Steven "Monster" Milam has been invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp.

Milam joins a group of 56 non-draft eligible college players for a two game intra-squad series on June 26 and 27 in Cary, NC.

Following the training camp, USA Baseball will name the final Collegiate National Team.

Milam's impressive rookie season with LSU helped earn him a spot in North Carolina for this opportunity. 

He led the Tigers in hitting in their post season run with a .386 batting average and 11 RBI.

Milam was named to both the SEC All-Tournament team and NCAA Regional All-Tournament team.

Trending News

The Training Camp games will be played at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., on June 26 and 27. First pitch of both games will be at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days