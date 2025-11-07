LSU's soccer team is heading to the SEC Tournament Championship for third time in program history

PENSACOLA, Fla. – LSU's soccer team is heading to the 2025 SEC Tournament Championship after beating Mississippi State.

The Tigers beat the No. 8-seed Bulldogs in the semifinals on Thursday. The score was 3-1.

LSU is heading to the finals for the third time in program history, falling to South Carolina on penalties in 2009 and claiming the program’s sole SEC Championship in 2018 against Arkansas.

As the five seed in 2025, the Tigers are also the lowest seed to reach the SEC championship match since Vanderbilt (7) in 2020.

Thursday’s match was the 13th win of the year for the Tigers, the third-highest mark in program history and the first time that 13 wins have been reached since the 2018 season. The unbeaten streak also continues for LSU and now sits at ten consecutive matches, a program record.

LSU will take on the winner of No. 2-seed Vanderbilt and No. 3-seed Georgia in the SEC Championship at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The match will be broadcast on the SEC Network.