96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's Jordan Seaton is on the 2026 Outland Trophy preseason watch list

2 hours 5 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2026 Aug 4, 2026 August 04, 2026 12:18 PM August 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is on the 2026 Outland Trophy preseason watch list. 

Each year, the Outland Trophy is awarded to the best college football interior lineman. Former Tiger Glenn Dorsey won LSU’s only Outland Trophy in 2007. 

The Washington, D.C., native is set to start his first year as a Tiger in September. The second-team All-Big 12 selection comes to LSU from Colorado. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days