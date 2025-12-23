LSU's Grace Knox wins SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE - After two of her best games of the season, LSU freshman forward Grace Knox was named SEC Freshman of the Week.

Knox has been making her minutes on the floor count. Over the past two games, she has averaged 17.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.

In the Tigers last game against UT-Arlington, Knox put up her best performance in an LSU uniform. She led the team with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Both were career highs. Defensively, she recorded 3 blocks and 3 steals in the win.

LSU will return to the Maravich Center on Sunday when they face Alabama State in their final non-conference game. Tip off is set for 3 p.m.