LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier honors late friend and teammate Kyren Lacy at SEC Media Days
ATLANTA — LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier honored his late friend and teammate Kyren Lacy with a custom suit jacket at SEC Media Days on Monday.
Nussmeier's all-purple suit featured a pattern on the inside of the number two, paying tribute to the wide receiver who wore the number.
Lacy took his own life during a police chase in Texas in April, shocking the LSU community.
Representing 2 at SEC Media Day ?? pic.twitter.com/9RbWnExt75— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 14, 2025
