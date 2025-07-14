77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier honors late friend and teammate Kyren Lacy at SEC Media Days

2 hours 47 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, July 14 2025 Jul 14, 2025 July 14, 2025 7:15 PM July 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina
Photo: @LSUFootball

ATLANTA — LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier honored his late friend and teammate Kyren Lacy with a custom suit jacket at SEC Media Days on Monday.

Nussmeier's all-purple suit featured a pattern on the inside of the number two, paying tribute to the wide receiver who wore the number.

Lacy took his own life during a police chase in Texas in April, shocking the LSU community.

