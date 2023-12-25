60°
LSU posts Mike the Tiger receiving Christmas presents
BATON ROUGE - Even Tigers get to participate in the holidays, as Mike the Tiger received presents on Christmas Monday.
LSU's social medias showed Mike receiving wrapped gifts as well as a tree made from meat for him to enjoy.
The post also shows Mike looking over his enclosure aferward.
