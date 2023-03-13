50°
LSU police seeking to identify two suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries on campus

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify two people who are allegedly connected to several on-campus car burglaries from February 11, 2023.

Detectives from the LSU Police Department say that anyone with information on the identities of the two people is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

