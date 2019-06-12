73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU police seeking man tied to on-campus robbery

22 hours 7 minutes ago Tuesday, June 11 2019 Jun 11, 2019 June 11, 2019 11:15 AM June 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSUPD has released photos of a man connected to a robbery on the university's campus.

According to an LSU spokesperson, the crime happened before 10 p.m. April 28. 

Authorities say a student was walking down Forestry Lane when they were approached from behind and robbed. Campus poice released photos of a potential suspect Tuesday, showing that individual at an ATM just outside campus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days