LSU police seeking man tied to on-campus robbery
BATON ROUGE - LSUPD has released photos of a man connected to a robbery on the university's campus.
According to an LSU spokesperson, the crime happened before 10 p.m. April 28.
Authorities say a student was walking down Forestry Lane when they were approached from behind and robbed. Campus poice released photos of a potential suspect Tuesday, showing that individual at an ATM just outside campus.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231.
