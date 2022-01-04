LSU Police nab man accused of on-campus theft

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of stealing from an office on LSU's campus has been arrested.

According to an affidavit, it was Monday afternoon, around 2 p.m., when 33-year-old Michael Dunavant was asked to leave an area of Prescott Hall he was not authorized to have access to.

Shortly after Dunavant was asked to leave, a victim discovered that three $30 Campus Federal Gift Cards and a Wacom Writing Tablet valued at $400 were missing from his office.

Authorities said they used video surveillance to track Dunavant's whereabouts.

He was apprehended and police say the gift cards were found in his possession.

According to LSU Police, Dunavant had been banned from the LSU School of Music during a previous encounter with campus authorities.

Police report that Dunavant admitted he was aware of the ban and entered the building anyway.