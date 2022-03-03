68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU partners with Amazon to offer workers college opportunities

1 hour 54 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, March 03 2022 Mar 3, 2022 March 03, 2022 8:51 AM March 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Site of new Amazon fulfillment center at former Cortana Mall location

BATON ROUGE - LSU is partnering with Amazon to offer college educations to the company's workers in Louisiana as the online retail giant is poised to open a sprawling new fulfillment center in the capital area. 

The university announced Thursday that it was joining Amazon's Career Choice program, which will provide access to online and on-campus bachelor’s degrees, as well as short-form college credit certificates, to hourly employees in the state.

Eligible workers will be able to take advantage of the program through LSU, LSU Shreveport, LSU Eunice and LSU Alexandria.

The announcement comes as Amazon inches closer to the completion of its massive new warehouse at the site of the shuttered Cortana Mall. Approved by city-parish officials last years, the company has said it is investing $200 million into the new fulfillment center.

Trending News

Amazon has two other distribution centers in the Baton Rouge area, one along I-10 adjacent to the Bethany Church campus and another in Port Allen. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days