LSU mens hoops tops Reinhardt 113-80 in exhibition

7 years 1 week 6 days ago Monday, November 07 2016 Nov 7, 2016 November 07, 2016 10:47 PM November 07, 2016 in Sports
Source: WBRZ Sports 2
By: Chris Price

BATON ROUGE - LSU showed off new faces all over the court Monday night as the basketball team opened up its season with a 113-80 exhibition win over Reinhardt. 

Junior college transfer Duop Reath led the Tigers with 26 points and 4 blocks, while sophomore guard Antonio Blakeney chipped in 17 points and 9 assists as the Tigers led from the tip and never relenquished the lead. 

6 Tigers scored in double digits, including former Madison Prep standout Brandon Sampson (19), freshman guard Skylar Mays (13), freshman Kieran Hayward (14) and Mays' old University High teammate Wayde Sims (11). 

The Tigers begin their regular season on Saturday when they face Wofford at the Maravich Assembly Center at 1pm. 

