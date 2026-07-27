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LSU men's basketball schedule revealed for 2026-27 season
BATON ROUGE — The LSU men's basketball team has unveiled its 2026-27 schedule.
The Will Wade-led Tigers team will officially start its season on Nov. 3 with a home game against the recently renamed LSU New Orleans, but will play a series of exhibition games in October.
The most notable of these Division I exhibition games is on Oct. 8 against McNeese State in Lake Charles. After being fired from LSU, Wade coached at McNeese.
Here's when and where the Tigers play this upcoming season:
OCTOBER
Thursday, Oct. 8: at McNeese State (Exhibition)
Wednesday, Oct. 14: vs. UCF (Exhibition)
Saturday, Oct. 24: at Florida State (Exhibition)
NOVEMBER
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Tuesday, Nov. 3: vs. LSU New Orleans
Friday, Nov. 6: vs. Texas Southern
Monday, Nov. 9: vs. Louisiana Tech
Saturday, Nov. 14: at Gonzaga
Wednesday, Nov. 18: vs. ULM
Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Queens University of Charlotte
Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Thursday, Nov. 26: at Acrisure Series (Palm Springs, California)
DECEMBER
Tuesday, Dec. 1: vs. Wake Forest (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Saturday, Dec. 5: vs. Hofstra
Sunday, Dec. 13: vs. Houston (at Toyota Center, Houston)
Friday, Dec. 18: vs. High Point
Tuesday, Dec. 22: vs. University of Louisiana - Lafayette
Monday, Dec. 28: vs. Washington State
JANUARY
Saturday, Jan. 2: vs. South Carolina
Jan. 5 or Jan. 6: at Alabama
Saturday, Jan. 9: vs. Tennessee
Jan. 12 or Jan. 13: at Kentucky
Saturday, Jan. 16: at Texas A&M
Jan. 19 or Jan. 20: vs. Texas
Saturday, Jan. 23: vs. Auburn
Jan. 26 or Jan. 27: at Arkansas
Saturday, Jan. 30: at Georgia
FEBRUARY
Feb. 2 or Feb. 3: vs. Vanderbilt
Friday, Feb. 5: vs. Ole Miss
Saturday, Feb. 13: at Oklahoma
Feb. 16 or Feb. 17: vs. Florida
Saturday, Feb. 20: at Mississippi State
Feb. 23 or Feb. 24: at Auburn
Saturday, Feb. 27: vs. Texas A&M
MARCH
March 2 or March 3: vs. Arkansas
Saturday, March 6: at Missouri
March 10 through March 14: SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tennessee)
Games listed with two dates will be played on either Tuesday or Wednesday nights to be decided by the league and its television partners. Game times and networks are expected to be announced in September.
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