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LSU men's basketball schedule revealed for 2026-27 season

2 hours 9 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, July 27 2026 Jul 27, 2026 July 27, 2026 11:23 AM July 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The LSU men's basketball team has unveiled its 2026-27 schedule. 

The Will Wade-led Tigers team will officially start its season on Nov. 3 with a home game against the recently renamed LSU New Orleans, but will play a series of exhibition games in October. 

The most notable of these Division I exhibition games is on Oct. 8 against McNeese State in Lake Charles. After being fired from LSU, Wade coached at McNeese. 

Here's when and where the Tigers play this upcoming season: 

OCTOBER

Thursday, Oct. 8: at McNeese State (Exhibition)
Wednesday, Oct. 14: vs. UCF (Exhibition)
Saturday, Oct. 24: at Florida State (Exhibition)

NOVEMBER

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Tuesday, Nov. 3: vs. LSU New Orleans 
Friday, Nov. 6: vs. Texas Southern
Monday, Nov. 9: vs. Louisiana Tech
Saturday, Nov. 14: at Gonzaga
Wednesday, Nov. 18: vs. ULM
Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Queens University of Charlotte
Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Thursday, Nov. 26: at Acrisure Series (Palm Springs, California)

DECEMBER

Tuesday, Dec. 1: vs. Wake Forest (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Saturday, Dec. 5: vs. Hofstra 
Sunday, Dec. 13: vs. Houston (at Toyota Center, Houston)
Friday, Dec. 18: vs. High Point
Tuesday, Dec. 22: vs. University of Louisiana - Lafayette
Monday, Dec. 28: vs. Washington State

JANUARY

Saturday, Jan. 2: vs. South Carolina
Jan. 5 or Jan. 6: at Alabama
Saturday, Jan. 9: vs. Tennessee
Jan. 12 or Jan. 13: at Kentucky
Saturday, Jan. 16: at Texas A&M
Jan. 19 or Jan. 20: vs. Texas
Saturday, Jan. 23: vs. Auburn
Jan. 26 or Jan. 27: at Arkansas
Saturday, Jan. 30: at Georgia

FEBRUARY

Feb. 2 or Feb. 3: vs. Vanderbilt
Friday, Feb. 5: vs. Ole Miss
Saturday, Feb. 13: at Oklahoma
Feb. 16 or Feb. 17: vs. Florida
Saturday, Feb. 20: at Mississippi State
Feb. 23 or Feb. 24: at Auburn
Saturday, Feb. 27: vs. Texas A&M

MARCH

March 2 or March 3: vs. Arkansas
Saturday, March 6: at Missouri
March 10 through March 14: SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tennessee)

Games listed with two dates will be played on either Tuesday or Wednesday nights to be decided by the league and its television partners. Game times and networks are expected to be announced in September.

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