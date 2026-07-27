LSU men's basketball schedule revealed for 2026-27 season

BATON ROUGE — The LSU men's basketball team has unveiled its 2026-27 schedule.

The Will Wade-led Tigers team will officially start its season on Nov. 3 with a home game against the recently renamed LSU New Orleans, but will play a series of exhibition games in October.

The most notable of these Division I exhibition games is on Oct. 8 against McNeese State in Lake Charles. After being fired from LSU, Wade coached at McNeese.

Here's when and where the Tigers play this upcoming season:

OCTOBER

Thursday, Oct. 8: at McNeese State (Exhibition)

Wednesday, Oct. 14: vs. UCF (Exhibition)

Saturday, Oct. 24: at Florida State (Exhibition)

NOVEMBER

Tuesday, Nov. 3: vs. LSU New Orleans

Friday, Nov. 6: vs. Texas Southern

Monday, Nov. 9: vs. Louisiana Tech

Saturday, Nov. 14: at Gonzaga

Wednesday, Nov. 18: vs. ULM

Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Queens University of Charlotte

Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Thursday, Nov. 26: at Acrisure Series (Palm Springs, California)

DECEMBER

Tuesday, Dec. 1: vs. Wake Forest (SEC/ACC Challenge)

Saturday, Dec. 5: vs. Hofstra

Sunday, Dec. 13: vs. Houston (at Toyota Center, Houston)

Friday, Dec. 18: vs. High Point

Tuesday, Dec. 22: vs. University of Louisiana - Lafayette

Monday, Dec. 28: vs. Washington State

JANUARY

Saturday, Jan. 2: vs. South Carolina

Jan. 5 or Jan. 6: at Alabama

Saturday, Jan. 9: vs. Tennessee

Jan. 12 or Jan. 13: at Kentucky

Saturday, Jan. 16: at Texas A&M

Jan. 19 or Jan. 20: vs. Texas

Saturday, Jan. 23: vs. Auburn

Jan. 26 or Jan. 27: at Arkansas

Saturday, Jan. 30: at Georgia

FEBRUARY

Feb. 2 or Feb. 3: vs. Vanderbilt

Friday, Feb. 5: vs. Ole Miss

Saturday, Feb. 13: at Oklahoma

Feb. 16 or Feb. 17: vs. Florida

Saturday, Feb. 20: at Mississippi State

Feb. 23 or Feb. 24: at Auburn

Saturday, Feb. 27: vs. Texas A&M

MARCH

March 2 or March 3: vs. Arkansas

Saturday, March 6: at Missouri

March 10 through March 14: SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tennessee)

Games listed with two dates will be played on either Tuesday or Wednesday nights to be decided by the league and its television partners. Game times and networks are expected to be announced in September.