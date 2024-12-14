65°
LSU men's basketball falls to SMU 74-64 for second loss of season

28 minutes 56 seconds ago Saturday, December 14 2024 Dec 14, 2024 December 14, 2024 7:10 PM December 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to LSU Basketball on Twitter

FRISCO, Tx. - LSU men's basketball dropped its second loss in the season to SMU 74-64 Saturday.

The Tigers (8-2) led the Mustangs (9-2) 32-27 at the half, but were unable to hold the lead as the game continued. The Tigers had the game within four points with under a minute left, but SMU ended the game on a 6-0 run in the last 30 seconds to seal the victory.

Jordan Sears led the Tigers in scoring with 21 points and four assists. The Tigers play Stetson at home Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. in a game presented by WBRZ.

