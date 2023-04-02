LSU-Iowa breaks Women's Final Four attendance record

DALLAS - Sunday's championship showdown between LSU and Iowa has set a new high water mark for attendance at the Women's Final Four.

During the game, officials announced the official figure of 19,482 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The 2023 tournament had already broken several marks for attendance and viewership.

The Lady Tigers pulled away to a 102-85 victory to claim their first national title.