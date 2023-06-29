81°
LSU hosts championship celebration at Alex Box Stadium

Wednesday, June 28 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU celebrated its seventh College World Series title, and the school's second national championship in the span of a few months, at Alex Box Stadium Wednesday night.

Fans packed the Tigers' storied baseball stadium for a presentation of the championship trophy, along with an address from Coach Jay Johnson and players. 

Re-watch the full broadcast on demand here.

