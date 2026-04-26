75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU gymnastics team celebrates the end of a successful season

3 hours 38 minutes 17 seconds ago Sunday, April 26 2026 Apr 26, 2026 April 26, 2026 7:12 PM April 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The LSU gymnastics team celebrated the end of another season as families, fans and donors packed the Crowne Plaza Executive Center on Sunday for a brunch and silent auction.

The banquet celebrated the team's success as the gymnasts took second place in the NCAA Championship in Fort Worth, Texas.

Head gymnastics coach Jay Clark said each member of the team carries an attribute that people can learn from. 

"They're all so different, so if you're paying attention to each one of them, you can pick something up about each one that you would like to be yourself," Clark said.

Trending News

Proceeds earned from the banquet will go towards supporting the team.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days