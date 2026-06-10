LSU football has 2026 game time window set by the SEC

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team has had it's schedule window set by the SEC for the upcoming 2026 season and there are a number of night games and early morning contests both at home and on the road.

Four of the more anticipated games on LSU's upcoming schedule are set to a FLEX option which means that the window will not be decided upon until closer to kickoff.

Early start times will range between 11am and noon, night games will start between 5pm and 7pm and FLEX games can start at either 230-330 or 5-7pm and will be decided upon a week before kickoff.

Week 1 vs. Clemson - Night on WBRZ

Week 2 vs. LA Tech - 630PM - SECN+

Week 3 at Ole Miss - 630PM on WBRZ

Week 4 vs. Texas A&M - FLEX

Week 5 vs. McNeese - 645PM - SECN

Week 6 at Kentucky - Night

Week 7 vs. Miss. St. - 11AM

Week 8 at Auburn - 11AM on WBRZ or ESPN

Week 9 vs. Alabama - FLEX

Week 10 vs. Texas - FLEX

Week 11 at Tennessee - FLEX

Week 12 at Arkansas - EARLY