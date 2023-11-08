LSU falls to Georgia 61-60 in the final seconds

Baton Rouge, LA - Down one point with 5.9 seconds left on the clock, the Tigers put the game in the hands of their star freshman who couldn't come away with a second buzzer-beater of his young career.

Tremont Waters, trying to replicate his game-winning shot at Texas A&M on January 6th, couldn't find the net Tuesday night against Georgia as the Tigers dropped their second game in a row after letting a 10-point halftime lead slip away.

Instead, it was the preseason SEC player of the year Yante Maten who hit the game-winner for Georgia, capping off his double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds for Georgia.

LSU jumped out to a 12-point lead in the first half behind a breakout performance from junior forward Brandon Sampson who finished with a team-high 17 on the night, but with just 6 points from Waters and 5 from Aaron Epps, the Tigers offense couldn't pull away in the second half.

One of the biggest reasons the Bulldogs were able to steal a win in Baton Rouge was their 17 second chance points to go along with 13 offensive rebounds.

LSU has now dropped their three conference home games by a combined 12-points.

The Tigers look to bounce back on the road at Vanderbilt on Saturday.