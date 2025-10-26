81°
LSU falls out of AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - LSU fell out of the ranks in the Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll after a loss to Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers dropped off the list completely as the Aggies stayed put at No. 3 following the 49-25 defeat.
LSU has the week off and will not play on Saturday. The Tigers' next game will be against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 8.
