LSU falls out of AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE - LSU fell out of the ranks in the Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll after a loss to Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers dropped off the list completely as the Aggies stayed put at No. 3 following the 49-25 defeat.

LSU has the week off and will not play on Saturday. The Tigers' next game will be against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 8.