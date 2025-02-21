Latest Weather Blog
LSU Board of Supervisors approves plans for new library on Field House Drive
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday approved a plan for a new 193,000-square foot library that is expected to start construction in 2026.
The new library, located on Field House Drive, has been in the works for a few years and progress will start to be made soon after the schematics for the complex were given the go-ahead by the school's governing body.
Last year, LSU officials said the new library would cost $152 million. LSU also said that it's part of a plan to build another quadrangle near Patrick F. Taylor Hall.
According to the board's agenda, the facility will have multiple uses beyond books including study spaces and "emerging creative technology."
BOS committee approves this schematic for the new LSU library which will be located on Field House Drive @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/DZooImJ2Ns— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) February 21, 2025
As development continues, the current LSU Library, built in 1959 in the heart of campus, will continue to house library collections and services.
Trending News
The new facility likely would not be open until 2029, meaning that even traditional four-year degree candidates who are freshmen now won't get to use the new facility because they will graduate in 2028.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
GET 2 MOVING: Only Basketball Elite
-
Bond Commission approves DA's property tax proposal; also gives green light to...
-
One person injured in overnight shooting on Burbank Drive
-
DOTD announces major shifts to I-12 westbound near split as College Drive...
-
St. Gabriel Police: Bayou Paul Lane near La. 30 closed due to...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Doug Nussmeier to take Saints offensive coordinator role
-
LSU baseball rolling through its roster in early season
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...
-
LSU baseball's depth at the plate leads to an unstoppable offense early...