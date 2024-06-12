LSU Baseball reloads with transfer portal commitments

BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball's season ended more than a week ago, but a lot has changed with the Tigers already.

Nine players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, and Jay Johnson expects anywhere from five to 11 players to be drafted in the MLB Draft in July.

Johnson is already focused on reloading his team for the 2025 season and he knows what and who it will take to get the Tigers back to the College World Series.

"We need more than we've needed. I mean, that's just the way that the way that it is. We're a good pitching staff. We're a good pitching staff. I mean, somebody said this to me, like we had better numbers this year, without the best pitcher on the planet than we had last year, like collectively, like, that's good, like, but it maybe made some guys a little harder to get in there than they'd like. Well, that's just a guy that saying, I get it. Kade Anderson. Like, we could've started Kade Anderson the whole time. We did start him on Tuesdays, but understands, like, hey, there's a lot of value in being here and what I'm doing, so Chase Shores, Kade Anderson, you know, the position player group, improving, like that's a lot of solution. Now, to compete for a national title. You've got to have more than that," Johnson said to the media on Tuesday.

More talent is coming to Baton Rouge with the addition of eight transfers so far.

LSU has picked up commitments from three D1 transfers.

Wofford's ace pitcher Zac Cowan has decided to join Jay Johnson in Baton Rouge. Cowan posted a 3.35 ERA in 110 innings pitched, and he also recorded more strikeouts than innings pitched. Cowan committed to LSU on Wednesday.

Luis Hernandez committed to LSU from Indiana State where he had a batting average of .359 with 23 home runs and 76 RBI.

Chandler Dorsey also transfers into LSU from the University of South Florida. Dorsey posted a 3.60 ERA in 30 innings pitched.

The Tigers also got five commitments from JUCO players. Trevor Schmidt comes from Fullerton College to play first base of in the out field.

Catcher Blaise Priester began his college career at LSU before going to Meridian Community College, so he makes his return to the Purple and Gold.

Infielder Tanner Reaces committed from Blinn College where he hit 20 home runs and had an .498 on base percentage.

Former Catholic High Bear Daniel Harden will return to Baton Rouge to play for LSU after starting his college career at McLennan Community College. Harden was the No. 17 outfielder in Louisiana in 2023 while playing for Catholic High.

Finally, Connor Ware from Pearl River Community College will add some depth to LSU's pitching staff. Ware kept his ERA below 2.00 in the last two seasons.

More commitments are expected to come during the off season and Jay Johnson is dedicated to working to rebuilding a team that can compete in Omaha for another national championship.