LSU baseball prepares for the start of NCAA postseason play

BATON ROUGE – LSU will start the NCAA Baseball Tournament play at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional at 2 p.m. Friday when they face Tulane in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The No. 5 National Seed marks LSU’s first appearance among the Top 8 seeds since 2017, when the Tigers were No. 4.

LSU (43-15) is the No. 1 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional and Tulane (19-40), the American Athletic Conference Tournament champion, is the regional’s No. 4 seed. The LSU-Tulane game will be televised on ESPNU and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

No. 2 seed Oregon State will meet No. 3 seed Sam Houston at 7 p.m. Friday in the second game of the Baton Rouge Regional, and the contest will be streamed on ESPN +.

2023 NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, June 2

Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Tulane – 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: (2) Oregon State vs (3) Sam Houston – 7 p.m. (ESPN +)