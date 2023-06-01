77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball prepares for the start of NCAA postseason play

2 hours 26 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, June 01 2023 Jun 1, 2023 June 01, 2023 7:07 PM June 01, 2023 in Sports
Source: LSU Sports Information
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE – LSU will start the NCAA Baseball Tournament play at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional at 2 p.m. Friday when they face Tulane in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The No. 5 National Seed marks LSU’s first appearance among the Top 8 seeds since 2017, when the Tigers were No. 4.

LSU (43-15) is the No. 1 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional and Tulane (19-40), the American Athletic Conference Tournament champion, is the regional’s No. 4 seed. The LSU-Tulane game will be televised on ESPNU and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network. 

No. 2 seed Oregon State will meet No. 3 seed Sam Houston at 7 p.m. Friday in the second game of the Baton Rouge Regional, and the contest will be streamed on ESPN +.

2023 NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, June 2

Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Tulane – 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Trending News

Game 2: (2) Oregon State vs (3) Sam Houston – 7 p.m. (ESPN +)

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days