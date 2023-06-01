Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball prepares for the start of NCAA postseason play
BATON ROUGE – LSU will start the NCAA Baseball Tournament play at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional at 2 p.m. Friday when they face Tulane in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
The No. 5 National Seed marks LSU’s first appearance among the Top 8 seeds since 2017, when the Tigers were No. 4.
LSU (43-15) is the No. 1 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional and Tulane (19-40), the American Athletic Conference Tournament champion, is the regional’s No. 4 seed. The LSU-Tulane game will be televised on ESPNU and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
No. 2 seed Oregon State will meet No. 3 seed Sam Houston at 7 p.m. Friday in the second game of the Baton Rouge Regional, and the contest will be streamed on ESPN +.
2023 NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL SCHEDULE
Friday, June 2
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Tulane – 2 p.m. (ESPNU)
Trending News
Game 2: (2) Oregon State vs (3) Sam Houston – 7 p.m. (ESPN +)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pool company a no-show following repair requests
-
USACE to begin the largest study on the Mississippi River
-
Crawfisherman rescued after spending 24 hours stranded in swamp
-
Nursing home with history of problems once again under microscope after resident...
-
One person injured in reported shooting on O'Neal Lane
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...