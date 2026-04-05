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LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball has been playing a lot better as of late, winning four out of its last five games.
In those four wins, the Tigers scored 44 runs on 45 hits. With their offense improving, LSU is looking for a complete game with solid pitching, fielding and quality at bats.
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The Tigers are looking for their second SEC series win when they travel to face Tennessee this weekend. Game one is set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.
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