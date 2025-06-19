LSU baseball holds a pep rally for fans ahead of their National Championship series in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. - LSU baseball earned a couple of off days after beating Arkansas 6-5 Wednesday night in walk off fashion. They celebrated with Tiger fans on Thursday with a pep rally at the team hotel.

LSU has advanced to the College World Series finals and will compete for their eighth National Championship against Coastal Carolina.

LSU has been playing their best baseball in moments that matter the most. However, that didn't happen overnight.

Since the team got together in August of 2024 and decided the type of team they wanted to be, their priority was to be selfless and to do everything in the best interest of the team.

It also helps that this Tiger squad has a very close bond that shows on the field with how they've worked together.

Hopefully that closeness will help them through the finals because they're facing a Coastal Carolina team that is on a 26-game winning streak.

The last time the Tigers and Chanticleers faced off, it was 2016, and Coastal Carolina knocked LSU out of the Super Regional to advance to the College World Series. They went on to win the National Championship that same year by defeating an Arizona team that was coached by current LSU skipper, Jay Johnson.

LSU and Coastal Carolina will get things going in the Finals on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT from Charles Schwab Field. The game will be televised on ESPN.