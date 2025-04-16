80°
LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson speaks ahead of the Tigers' top 25 series against Alabama
BATON ROUGE - LSU head coach Jay Johnson spoke on Wednesday afternoon as the Tigers prepare for a weekend series against the No. 21 Alabama.
No. 8 LSU baseball will attempt to regain momentum in conference play as it welcomes the Crimson Tide to Alex Box Stadium for a three-game series from Thursday to Saturday.
