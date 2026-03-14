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LSU baseball falls in see-saw thriller in SEC opener
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It looked like it could get ugly in Nashville as Vanderbilt took a 10-4 lead over LSU baseball in the bottom of the fourth. Tiger pitching walked six batters in that inning.
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By the end of the evening, LSU battled all the way back to take a 12-10 lead into the bottom of the ninth. Logan Johnstone ended up finishing the game on a walkoff two-run home run.
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