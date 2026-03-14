LSU baseball falls in see-saw thriller in SEC opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It looked like it could get ugly in Nashville as Vanderbilt took a 10-4 lead over LSU baseball in the bottom of the fourth. Tiger pitching walked six batters in that inning.

By the end of the evening, LSU battled all the way back to take a 12-10 lead into the bottom of the ninth. Logan Johnstone ended up finishing the game on a walkoff two-run home run.