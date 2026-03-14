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LSU baseball falls in see-saw thriller in SEC opener

1 hour 7 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 11:03 PM March 13, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It looked like it could get ugly in Nashville as Vanderbilt took a 10-4 lead over LSU baseball in the bottom of the fourth. Tiger pitching walked six batters in that inning.

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By the end of the evening, LSU battled all the way back to take a 12-10 lead into the bottom of the ninth. Logan Johnstone ended up finishing the game on a walkoff two-run home run.

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