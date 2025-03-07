65°
LSU baseball beats North Alabama 13-2 in run rule victory

Friday, March 07 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - The No. 1 LSU Tigers beat North Alabama 13-2 in a run-rule victory Friday night.

The Tigers began their scoring in the third inning with 5 runs and continued piling on with a two-run fourth inning, a one-run fifth inning, and another five-run sixth inning.

The Tigers play North Alabama for the rest of the weekend, with their next game being 6 p.m. Saturday at Alex Box Stadium.

