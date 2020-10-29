LSU Athletics announces department-wide pay cuts, layoffs amid pandemic woes

BATON ROUGE - Officials with LSU Athletics announced Thursday that is laying off employees across the department because of the pandemic's impact on revenue throughout 2020.

According to spokesperson Michael Bonnette, the department's expected $80 million loss in revenue has the led them to begin cutting jobs immediately and will affect hiring over the next few years.

Assistant Athletic Director of Fan Engagement Jason Suitt was among those laid off Thursday.

1/2 Well my friends, COVID-19 has hit the Suitt household. As of today, LSU has eliminated my position within athletics. The world will keep moving and the sun will once again come up tomorrow (I hope). I have thoroughly enjoyed working at LSU and will consider myself a Tiger. — Jason Suitt (@Jmsuitt) October 29, 2020

The department is also cutting salaries for those staying on. Those earning more than $80,000 are subject to a five-percent salary decrease in 2021. In addition, bonuses will no longer be awarded to coaches or staff for at least one year.

Through June 30, 2023, new positions, promotions, and replacements will be approved only in the event of an "essential situation."

"LSU Athletics believes that we will successfully weather this current crisis. Moreover, these difficult decisions will lead to a stronger, more stable Department of Athletics in the years ahead that will continue to allow our programs and our student-athletes to flourish," the department's statement read in part.

Head Coach Ed Orgeron and Athletic Director Scott Woodward have agreed to voluntarily reduce their annual salary by five percent in 2021. This is an option for other coaches and staff in the department as well.