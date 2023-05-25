LSP: Man accused of severing pedestrian's arm in hit-and-run surrenders while carrying marijuana

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of felony hit-and-run after striking a pedestrian on Siegen Lane and severing a man's arm surrendered to State Police this week, and when he turned himself in troopers found marijuana on him and booked him on an additional count, court records show.

Kyron T. Fisher, 25, surrendered Monday on accusations first raised after a pedestrian was struck on Siegen Lane near I-10 last June.

"During his detainment, troopers located marijuana on his person. Mr. Fisher was then transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, where he was booked for the possession of marijuana, as well as the (initial) warrant," Sgt. James McGehee wrote in an affidavit signed Wednesday night.

McGehee noted that he visited with Fisher late Wednesday and formally accused him of hit-and-run driving with a serious injury, obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy and negligent injuring, court records show.

Investigators say Fisher and two passengers conspired to deceive police, with one saying she was a witness to the crash but failing to tell anyone that she knew had hit the pedestrian. The other passenger was accused of calling 911 but not telling dispatchers all that he knew.

The female passenger videotaped the victim screaming and texted it to Fisher, according to a warrant filed after the arrest of the other passenger, Marcus McNair Jr., 23. Police have not identified the woman beyond providing her birth date. She is 25.

Fisher's first name has been spelled "Kyron" and "Kyrone" in State Police documents. The case was assigned to 19th Judicial District Judge Ebony Johnson Rose. Jail records Thursday showed that bond was set at $105,000.