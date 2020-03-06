Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana town bans roosters; restricts horses, chicken
LAKE ARTHUR, La. (AP) — Complaints about noise and smell prompted a Louisiana town to ban roosters and place restrictions on other animals such as chickens and horses.
The Lake Arthur Town Council voted 4-1 on a measure Wednesday to ban roosters within town limits, The American Press reported. The new rule also bans pigs, hogs, sheep, goats and emus.
Chickens and hens are now limited to six per resident and cannot roam at large. Residents must keep horses and cows on a minimum of four acres of land.
“I’ve gotten numerous complaints about chickens roaming in other people’s yards and roosters making noise when people who work nights are trying to sleep in the day,” Lake Arthur Mayor Sherry Crochet said.
Alderman Auldon Robinson was the only dissenting vote. He said he didn’t approve of banning “something someone could possibly use for food.”
Anyone who violates the ordinance could face a $500 fine and/or 60 days in jail.
