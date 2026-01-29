Louisiana Supreme Court says surveillance video can be used in murder trial

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the prosecution in an ongoing murder trial, allowing surveillance footage to be shown to jurors.

A day after an appeals court said prosecutors couldn't show certain videos to jurors at the trial of Michael Robinson, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that they could.

Robinson is accused of killing 35-year-old Dexter Cormier in October 2024. He faces a second-degree murder charge, as well as five counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The trial was paused on Jan. 23 due to the pending appeal, and it is set to resume on Feb. 2.