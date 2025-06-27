Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inducts 12 new members this weekend
NATCHITOCHES - Three full days of fun have kicked off for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction celebration.
On Thursday, they held a welcome reception for the inductees that were able to attend. They were able to receive their Hall of Fame jacket and say a few words about the honor.
The official induction ceremony will take place on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Natchitoches Events Center.
Below are a list of the 2025 inductees:
April Burkholder - An LSU gymnast from 2003-2006.
Danny Broussard - St. Thomas More basketball head coach 1983-present.
Danny Granger - 10-year NBA veteran and New Orleans native.
Vickie Johnson - Louisiana Tech women's basketball alumna and 13-year WNBA star.
Nick Saban - former LSU Football head coach from 2000-2004. Led LSU to their second national championship.
Joe Scheuermann - Delgado CC head baseball coach from 1990-present.
George "Bobby" Soileau - former Louisiana high school and LSU boxer.
Dale Weiner - former Catholic High football head coach from 1987-2016.
Andrew Whitworth - West Monroe High and LSU football player. 16-year NFL veteran.
Herb Vincent - Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award
Ed Daniels - Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism
Glenn Guilbeau - long time Louisiana journalist. Current editor of Tiger Rag.
You can find more details on all the inductees here.
