Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inducts 12 new members this weekend

NATCHITOCHES - Three full days of fun have kicked off for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction celebration.

On Thursday, they held a welcome reception for the inductees that were able to attend. They were able to receive their Hall of Fame jacket and say a few words about the honor.

The official induction ceremony will take place on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Natchitoches Events Center.

Below are a list of the 2025 inductees:

April Burkholder - An LSU gymnast from 2003-2006.

Danny Broussard - St. Thomas More basketball head coach 1983-present.

Danny Granger - 10-year NBA veteran and New Orleans native.

Vickie Johnson - Louisiana Tech women's basketball alumna and 13-year WNBA star.

Nick Saban - former LSU Football head coach from 2000-2004. Led LSU to their second national championship.

Joe Scheuermann - Delgado CC head baseball coach from 1990-present.

George "Bobby" Soileau - former Louisiana high school and LSU boxer.

Dale Weiner - former Catholic High football head coach from 1987-2016.

Andrew Whitworth - West Monroe High and LSU football player. 16-year NFL veteran.

Herb Vincent - Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award

Ed Daniels - Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism

Glenn Guilbeau - long time Louisiana journalist. Current editor of Tiger Rag.

You can find more details on all the inductees here.