Louisiana senators back more DNA testing kit transparency

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana senators want companies selling DNA testing kits to notify consumers that people using those kits lose control over genetic material they submit.

The Senate voted 30-0 Thursday for a measure by New Orleans Sen. J.P. Morrell to provide more transparency over how samples gathered from testing kits can be used. The kits, by companies like 23andMe and AncestryDNA, have grown in popularity.

Morrell says people don't realize they lose exclusive rights to their DNA as they learn about their genetic backgrounds. Morrell's proposal would require advertising to include such details.

The kits would have to clearly notify consumers their DNA may be used in research and shared, along with information about how to withhold consent for such use.

The House next considers the bill.