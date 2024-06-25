Louisiana's RNC delegates speak on upcoming convention, give Trump running mate picks

BATON ROUGE - Next month's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has a big question surrounding it: Who will Donald Trump choose as his running mate on the Republican ticket?

In Baton Rouge, Louisiana's delegates to the RNC spoke to a room of supporters at the Café Americain on Tuesday about the upcoming convention, as well as their hopes for the Republican Party.

WBRZ asked multiple delegates about who they'd pick if they had the chance.

"To use a sports analogy, when you have a draft, you always pick the best player, and I think that the best player right now in terms of political ability is Ron DeSantis," Delegate Scott Wilfong said.

"So for myself, I like J.D. Vance, but I like a lot of other folks as well," Delegate Debbie Kuehne said.

One thing the delegates have in common is their support for a second Trump presidency. The delegates say Trump is more popular amongst Republican delegates from Louisiana compared to nominees in previous elections.

"Many of us have suffered through candidates that we tolerated. I voted to nominate Mitt Romney for President, and he was the biggest disappointment we've ever seen in this party let's be honest. I voted to nominate John McCain. I supported him, we all did. We had so many years where we had candidates that we just tolerated, and the only thing about them was that they were better than the opposition," Wilfong said.

Louisiana will have 88 delegates and alternates for the upcoming RNC. Many delegates have been elected multiple times, but for some delegates like Debbie Kuehne, it's their first time.

"It means the world to me. It's an opportunity to express not only just my conservative political views, but I cannot separate those views from putting my faith in action," Kuehne said.

Louisiana has been a talking point of the Republican Party over the last week following Gov. Jeff Landry's passing of a law to display the Ten Commandments in school classrooms. The delegates WBRZ spoke to support the bill, citing it as a way to prevent crimes early.

"I think actually if we really look effectively at our history when we took the 10 commandments out of schools, I think that a lot of things started going downhill and started going backwards for us," Kuehne said.

The Convention will start on Saturday, July 13 and last until Thursday, July 18.