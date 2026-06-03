Louisiana's latest legislative session focused on bringing in businesses, keeping workers in state

BATON ROUGE - When the Louisiana legislative session wrapped up Monday, business leaders are now touting economic measures intended to keep residents from leaving the state for other opportunities.

While most years the state budget would draw the most attention and scrutiny, the focus was on congressional maps and teacher pay raises, but business-focused bills intended to move Louisiana into the future.

"Louisiana is in the middle of this incredible investment in new jobs," Adam Knapp, CEO of Leaders for a Better Louisiana, said. "In an economy that's growing, we need to make sure we're going after as much talent as possible."

Knapp points out that in this session, lawmakers passed a tax break for aerospace companies in order to lure them to locate in Louisiana.

This all comes as companies announce expensive investments in the state. Last year, Hyundai said it would invest $5.8 billion dollars into an Ascension Parish steel mill, and Meta, the parent company for Facebook and Instagram, announced it was building a $10 billion data center. Both projects need trained workers.

"The big concern for our organization, as well as other organizations, is that Louisianans have an opportunity to take advantage of those opportunities," Knapp said.

When it comes to tax cuts and reforms, those changes take effect almost immediately, but when it comes to workforce development, Steven Procopio with the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana says those changes will take years to come to fruition.

"It's going to pay dividends, but to do that you have to have a workforce that you can capitalize on, and that means investing in early childhood education and K-12," Procopio said.

That raises the question about another big topic at the Capitol this session, teacher pay. That's why Gov. Jeff Landry announced an executive order to move money around to give teachers a pay bump next year, something the governor says can only help attract even more business in the long run.