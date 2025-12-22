77°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis charged for alleged DWI in West Baton Rouge
PORT ALLEN - Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis was allegedly charged for DWI in West Baton Rouge Parish, according to a report by WWL.
The incident occurred over the weekend when Louisiana State Police conducted a traffic stop that led to Lewis being charged with DWI.
Troopers said that Lewis was processed and released on a summons due to the West Baton Rouge jail refusing to book people charged with first-offense DWI, as it is classified as a misdemeanor.
Lewis represents District 3, which covers the River Parishes from the New Orleans area up to West Baton Rouge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs man dies in Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash near Erwinville
-
Town of Killian issues boil water advisory while crews repair leak along...
-
Denmark and Greenland vow that the US won't take over Greenland after...
-
American Diabetes Association releases new Standards of Care
-
St. Luke's Episcopal Church hosts longest night service
Sports Video
-
REPORT: LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin...
-
LSU women's basketball handles UT-Arlington at home, wins 110-45
-
Southern pivots to hire Ken Merchant as offensive coordinator
-
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson declares for the NFL Draft
-
Local high school seniors close out season in annual Red Stick Bowl