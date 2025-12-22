77°
Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis charged for alleged DWI in West Baton Rouge

55 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, December 22 2025 Dec 22, 2025 December 22, 2025 12:53 PM December 22, 2025 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis was allegedly charged for DWI in West Baton Rouge Parish, according to a report by WWL.

The incident occurred over the weekend when Louisiana State Police conducted a traffic stop that led to Lewis being charged with DWI.

Troopers said that Lewis was processed and released on a summons due to the West Baton Rouge jail refusing to book people charged with first-offense DWI, as it is classified as a misdemeanor. 

Lewis represents District 3, which covers the River Parishes from the New Orleans area up to West Baton Rouge. 

