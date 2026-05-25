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Louisiana National Cemetery holds Memorial Day Ceremony
ZACHARY — The Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary held a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, honoring the men and women buried there.
"This year, as we look back at celebrating 250 years of American history, we are reminded that brave patriots have been willing to serve and defend our nation's profound principles since even before the Declaration of Independence," Cemetery Director Ryan Hannon said. "From the earliest battles for independence to operations around the globe today, service members have stood watch, so that we may live in peace and enjoy our many freedoms."
The ceremony began at 11 a.m..
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