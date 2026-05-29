Louisiana inmate sentenced to 5 years after sending fentanyl hoax letter to U.S. Supreme Court

SHREVEPORT — A Louisiana inmate was sentenced to five years in Federal Prison after pleading guilty to a fentanyl hoax aimed at the United States Supreme Court.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Alvieyle Moore, an inmate at the Jackson Parish Jail, mailed a threatening letter to the United States Supreme Court falsely claiming to be laced with fentanyl.

"IF You Are Reading this you are gonna die soon because this letter is laced with Fentanyl!!" the letter, which allegedly contained a white powdery substance, read.

The letter caused the Supreme Court's warehouse facility to be evacuated as a hazardous materials team responded.

Moore was sentenced to five years in Federal Prison and will also serve three years of supervised release.

The Supreme Court of the United States Police Protective Intelligence Unit, along with the United States Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigated the case.