Longtime friend of victims in downtown Baton Rouge fatal crash remembers their lives

BATON ROUGE - Former State Sen. Bodi White is remembering the life of a father and daughter-in-law who were killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in downtown Baton Rouge.

Robert Tarver, 94, and his daughter-in-law Carla Tarver, 69, died as a result a crash after investigators said an impaired driver ran a red light and crashed into their truck on Main Street near the I-110 overpass.

"It's always tough to lose a friend, but to lose a friend like this," White said.

White grew up with Carla and other members of the Tarver family, attending Central High School with them. He described the loss as deeply felt across the community.

"Went to school with them. We played ball together. Carla was a dancer on the dance team. It's been quite a shock to the community. They have been very much involved in the community," White said.

Baton Rouge Police believe a Ford F-250 driven by former LSU football player Richard Murphy was the driver of the other vehicle. A blood test showed Murphy was above the legal limit at the time of the crash.

A third person in the vehicle, Carla's husband Bobby Tarver, who is Robert's son, survived and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Bobby remains hospitalized and has already undergone multiple surgeries for serious head injuries he suffered in the crash.

"I think now the focus will be to try to lift up Bobby and try to get him out the hospital," White said.

Investigators expect Murphy to turn himself in by next week on two vehicular homicide charges, among other charges.