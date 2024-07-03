Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Sheriff announces 3 murder arrests in fentanyl-related deaths in record-breaking overdose year
WALKER - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office made three second-degree murder arrests after investigations into separate fentanyl-related overdoses in a record-breaking year for parish overdose deaths.
During a press conference Wednesday morning, Sheriff Jason Ard announced that Travis Freeze, Logan Brown, and Bryan O'Keith Young Jr. were all arrested for second-degree murder after the overdose deaths of Robert Sibley, Angela Armand, and Patrick Kimble, respectively.
Coroner Chief Investigator Jim Brown said there have been 43 fatal overdoses in Livingston Parish so far in 2024, and that number is on track to break the record.
"Fentanyl is a nationwide problem, but it's come home here to Livingston Parish as well," Ard said.
The press conference was held because Ard said murder arrests in overdose cases can sometimes be difficult to prosecute.
Trending News
"We are going to utilize the second-degree murder statute as best we can," said District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman arrested on drug charges after she was pulled over for drunk...
-
Woman arrested on drug charges after she was pulled over for drunk...
-
BRPD seize Bitcoin mining machines, UTVs stolen out of state in one...
-
Franklin man arrested on child porn charges
-
Federal judge orders Angola to take action to protect prisoners from summer...