Livingston says heavy rain throughout week causing more potholes along LA-63

LIVINGSTON -- Heavy rain has been causing trouble for drivers this week, especially in the town of Livingston.

A few days ago, the town of Livingston made a post on social media, saying the amount of rain they received over the previous few days had created some potholes on Highway 63 between LA-190 and I-12.

Parish officials and DOTD say that DOTD was filling some of the potholes the other day. This is done because Highway 63 is a state road.

"They'll come in and patch the potholes, but with the rain and so many cars, I believe we have 11,000 cars a day on 63 now, you know it just beats it out," Livingston Mayor Jonathan Taylor said.

DOTD says they poured in hot mix asphalt, which they say creates a durable, long-lasting patch. It involves heating asphalt and aggregates. Then, they'll pour the mixture into the pothole, where it cools and hardens.

However, Friday brought more rain, which tends to cause the asphalt surface to break down, which can lead to more potholes.

"We know it has to be re-overlayed, but that comes with funding, and you know, at this time, I don't think it's on the top priority list of DOTD," Taylor said.

Taylor says he spoke with the DOTD rep in their area on Thursday. He hopes those conversations about being on the list of proposed roads to be overlayed will happen shortly.

There was also quite a bit of water on the roads on Friday.

"With roads, a lot of times it can be improper drainage, and water sits on roads. That's the case probably here. You can see where a lot of the bad spots are, when it does rain, water just sits on the road," Taylor said.

Several Livingston residents who live near LA-63 and travel on it quite often said it can be pretty bumpy.

"It's bumpy if you're going north if you're staying on the right side, and the same way when you're going south because you've got strips of patched potholes," Resident Tray Smith said.

Another resident said her daughter got a flat tire from a large pothole a couple of weeks ago near the Pizza Hut on LA-63, even before it rained.

'When water is over the holes, people don't see them and they run over them and hit them and it's just a constant wear and tear of it, and when it rains, it's harder to see," Taylor said.