72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston's deadly case of domestic violence sheds light on national problem

4 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, October 24 2017 Oct 24, 2017 October 24, 2017 6:37 PM October 24, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion, Natalia Verdina

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputies say a married couple is dead after a shooting on Hwy. 444 in Livingston Monday night.

Authorities have confirmed it was a murder-suicide, which occurred in the 20000 block of Hwy. 444 sometime before 10:30 p.m.

The deceased have been identified as Patrick A. Toney and Sherry C. Toney.

At this time, authorities say evidence shows that Patrick shot his wife and then shot himself. Authorities say, there was an argument between the two before shots were fired.

Experts on domestic violence are asking victims to seek help following the violent incident Monday night. 

"It's very complex," said Pamela Hutcheson, of Southeast Advocates of Family Empowerment. 

Trending News

The organization provides resources to domestic violence victims and, in some cases, helps them find ways to safely leave an abusive relationship.
"First, we ask them, 'What kind of help do you want?'" Hutcheson said. "If it's that they want to leave, then we talk about a safety plan."
Recent studies show Louisiana is third in the nation in domestic violence cases.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days