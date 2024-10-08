Livingston Parish voters to see two financial-focused propositions on ballot this year

LIVINGSTON - With less than a month away from the 2024 election, Livingston Parish is educating the public on what they can expect to see on their ballot.

Two financial propositions are the focus, with the first being voted being the re-dedication of funds from a one percent sales tax renewed in the 2020 election that goes towards parish jail funding.

"The jail fund is a quarter-cent sales tax that is on the ballot now and collected for the next thirteen years. But the jail has been paid off so there's a surplus of balance left over that can't be used for anything so we want to put that back to streets and drainage," Parish Councilman Ricky Goff said.

The current leftover balance is around $4 million.

"We would carry over easily $2 million, maybe $3 million, and still be able to put some back for an expansion of the jail as well," Goff said.

Reducing property taxes for ten years to help fund the parish health unit is also being voted on Nov. 5, which Goff says is necessary.

"Inspections for restaurants, nursing homes, day cares. Anything that has any type of inspection from a health standpoint, they go in and make sure it's being monitored and safe for the constituents of Livingston Parish," Goff said.

However, this is not the first time people have seen this proposition. Last year, the parish's proposal to raise $1.5 million a year for the health unit was rejected. Goff says this was due to the public's lack of knowledge of how important the health unit is. This year's proposal would leave health unit funding about the same, at $1.2 million per year.

"If there is such a thing as good millage or good tax on your tax roll for your home this is one that you need to really look at and make up your own mind. Don't just look at it and just blankly say no," Goff said.

To view what will be on your ballot, click here.