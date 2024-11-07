86°
Livingston Parish trusty briefly escapes custody before deputies, police return him to parish jail

Thursday, November 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

LIVINGSTON — A Livingston Parish Detention Center trusty incarcerated on drug and theft charges briefly escaped deputies Thursday morning before being apprehended by deputies.

Jason Easley, 26, will face more charges after he escaped custody for less than 15 minutes, Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Ard said Easley made his way out of the parish jail when a gate opened. 

"When he took off running, he made it not even a quarter mile...before deputies and Livingston Police (were) able to catch him," Ard added.

Easley was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Oct. 18 after he was arrested on theft of copper, felony damage to property and drug possession charges. 

