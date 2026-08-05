Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish sheriff arrests two people on multiple felony animal sexual abuse charges
DENHAM SPRINGS — Two Denham Springs residents were arrested after a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office investigation into sexual abuse of animals.
Johnny Wolinski, 31 and Sammie Sparks, 31, were named as suspects after the sheriff's office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the investigation, which started in July, according to authorities.
"During the investigation, the two suspects named in the incident were 31 year old Johnny Wolinski (Denham Springs, LA) and 31 year old Sammie Sparks (Denham Springs, LA)," Sheriff Jason Ard said. "The investigation led to search warrant seizures of both suspects' cellphone devices and additional search warrants to forensically search those devices."
Detectives gathered enough evidence to request arrest warrants for both suspects. Wolinski faces three felony counts related to coercing another person to sexually abuse an animal, organizing or participating in that abuse and filming or possessing images of the abuse.
Sparks faces two felony counts related to organizing or participating in the sexual abuse of an animal and engaging in that abuse.
Both remain in the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Ard said the animal connected to the case has since died from unrelated circumstances.
Trending News
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football starts fall camp in advance of the 2026 season
-
Zachary Schools expand student opportunities with new programs
-
40-year-old woman dies after being struck by car along Old Hammond Highway...
-
11-year-old battling brain tumor, family having to sleep outside to save money...
-
Baton Rouge Symphony kicks off week of free pop-up concerts across the...
Sports Video
-
LSU football starts fall camp in advance of the 2026 season
-
Ascension Parish baseball team on the verge of Little League World Series...
-
LSU's Jordan Seaton is on the 2026 Outland Trophy preseason watch list
-
Former LSU pitcher part of blockbuster MLB trade deadline deal
-
Marshall Faulk gives new update on Southern QB battle