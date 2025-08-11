Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish deputies: Drug bust leads to 5 arrests, more than 30 guns seized
LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office agents busted an alleged drug-dealing network, leading to the arrest of five people and the seizure of more than 30 guns.
Deputies said they received a tip about people selling marijuana out of a unit at Cooper Creek Apartments. The tip named Trevor Sibley, 49, as the alleged leader of the operation and also claimed Sibley's wife and sister were involved.
In a search of the apartment, agents found 27.5 grams of marijuana, four THC vape carts and residual marijuana.
Deputies said they found that Sibley was allegedly a main marijuana supplier at an unnamed location on North Corbin Road in Walker.
After further searches, agents seized another 722 grams of marijuana, two more THC vape carts, various drug packaging materials, $2,564 in cash and 33 guns, 2 of which were fully automatic.
In total, LPSO arrested:
- Trevor Sibley, 49
- Jaci Fournet Sibley, 37
- Tina Roshell Sibley, 54
- Steven Payne, 55
- Caleb Ball, 35
Sheriff Jason Ard said more arrests could be made.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
U.S. Secretary of Education visits Baton Rouge elementary school
-
Teen gets 'juvenile life' for 2023 killing of classmate at high school...
-
Vacant house catches fire along Victory Drive; BRFD working to find cause
-
LSU ranked No. 9 in AP Top 25 college football preseason rankings
-
Louisiana auditors say Medicaid program spent $9.6 million on benefits for 1,074...
Sports Video
-
Watson returns to LSU with Banana Ball World Tour
-
Southern scrimmages on new turf
-
Saints hold practice in California ahead of first preseason game
-
LSU offense looks to make jump in Sloan's second year as coordinator
-
WATCH: LSU head coach Brian Kelly gives update on Garrett Nussmeier's rumored...