Livingston Parish deputies: Drug bust leads to 5 arrests, more than 30 guns seized

3 hours 12 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, August 11 2025 Aug 11, 2025 August 11, 2025 4:02 PM August 11, 2025 in News
By: Nathan Messina

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office agents busted an alleged drug-dealing network, leading to the arrest of five people and the seizure of more than 30 guns.

Deputies said they received a tip about people selling marijuana out of a unit at Cooper Creek Apartments. The tip named Trevor Sibley, 49, as the alleged leader of the operation and also claimed Sibley's wife and sister were involved. 

In a search of the apartment, agents found 27.5 grams of marijuana, four THC vape carts and residual marijuana. 

Deputies said they found that Sibley was allegedly a main marijuana supplier at an unnamed location on North Corbin Road in Walker. 

After further searches, agents seized another 722 grams of marijuana, two more THC vape carts, various drug packaging materials, $2,564 in cash and 33 guns, 2 of which were fully automatic. 

In total, LPSO arrested:
- Trevor Sibley, 49
- Jaci Fournet Sibley, 37
- Tina Roshell Sibley, 54
- Steven Payne, 55
- Caleb Ball, 35

Sheriff Jason Ard said more arrests could be made.

