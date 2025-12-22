Latest Weather Blog
Livingston man accused of housing missing 14-year-old girl from Indiana
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of housing a missing 14-year-old girl from Indiana.
The girl, originally listed as missing by the Lake County Sheriff's office in Crown Point, Indiana, was allegedly communicating online with 19-year-old Charles Madgett, Jr.
According to the sheriff's office, the conversations between the two became sexual in nature, with Madgett allegedly requesting that the 14-year-old come to Louisiana.
Deputies said the juvenile hitchhiked from Indiana to meet Madgett, who allegedly hid the 14-year-old from other members of his parents' household for several days.
Madgett was arrested for several charges, including felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and child sexual abuse materials.
"Special thanks to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, FBI, Lake County Sheriff's Office & our LPSO ICAC team for working together to locate this missing child from the grasps of a child predator," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
