LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES: Road conditions, closures ahead of Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE - A portion of I-10 is now closed due to the imminent arrival of Hurricane Laura. I-10 eastbound is closed at the Texas/Louisiana state line, and I-10 westbound is closed west of the Atchafalaya Basin, DOTD announced Wednesday night.

To detour the closure and avoid undrivable conditions, motorists should use U.S 61, I-55, and I-59 and travel north to connect with I-20.

